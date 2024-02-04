Lisk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.48 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $204.59 million and approximately $32.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001648 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001510 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001967 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

