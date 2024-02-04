Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0073 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $119.30 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,036,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,017,778.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00821294 USD and is up 12.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $176.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

