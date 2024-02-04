Litecoin Price Down 0.6% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.98 billion and approximately $205.21 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $67.20 or 0.00157095 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009374 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,168,913 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
