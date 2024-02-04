Local Bounti (LOCL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 5th.

Local Bounti Price Performance

Local Bounti stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth $3,046,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 506,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 644,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

See Also

