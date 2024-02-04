Local Bounti (LOCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of LOCL opened at $2.10 on Friday. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

