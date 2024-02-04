London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their top pick rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($127.13) to £105 ($133.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($127.13) to £104 ($132.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a £102 ($129.67) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £100.44 ($127.69).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,876 ($112.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7,335.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,586.60. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7,142 ($90.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,438 ($119.98).

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 37,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of £101.23 ($128.69), for a total transaction of £3,778,814.67 ($4,803,985.09). 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

