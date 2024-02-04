Loudon Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,871 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 2.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 108.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $276,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

