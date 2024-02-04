Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 2,241 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.50, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.