Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $284,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,289,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,567,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $95.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

