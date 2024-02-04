Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $323,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,413,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,458,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,540,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,400,000 after acquiring an additional 148,801 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 284,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

