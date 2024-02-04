Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 166.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

