Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

