Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.