Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $122,526,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.9 %

O opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

