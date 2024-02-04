Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $200,102,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $23,319,805 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $788.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.