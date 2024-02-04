LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Stock Price Down 13.2%

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was down 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Down 13.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.