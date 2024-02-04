LVZ Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,933 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $43.38.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

