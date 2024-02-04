LVZ Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,155,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.07. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

