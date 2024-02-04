LVZ Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $270.10 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

