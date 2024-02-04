LVZ Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aviat Networks worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.