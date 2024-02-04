LVZ Inc. Sells 1,295 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.