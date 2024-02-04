LVZ Inc. Sells 3,083 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

LVZ Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 155.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GIC opened at $43.60 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

