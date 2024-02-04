LVZ Inc. Sells 500 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

LVZ Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

