LVZ Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

LVZ Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.85. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

