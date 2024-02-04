LVZ Inc. Takes $471,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

