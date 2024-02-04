ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $74.02 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.05%.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

