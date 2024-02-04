Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $170.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

MPC stock opened at $166.33 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

