MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 688,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 440,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

MariMed Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MariMed had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Analysts anticipate that MariMed Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

