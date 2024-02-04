Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.98.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
