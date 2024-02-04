Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.