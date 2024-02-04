Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

Marriott International stock opened at $245.12 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $246.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.