Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 345,605 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 1.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,385,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $323.84 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.75.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

