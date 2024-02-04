Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.46% of KLA worth $1,535,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $604.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $573.72 and a 200 day moving average of $517.84. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $658.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

