Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,391 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.23% of Gartner worth $1,146,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Gartner Trading Up 0.6 %

IT stock opened at $469.89 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.05 and its 200-day moving average is $389.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

