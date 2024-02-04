Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.24 Billion Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,316,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,321 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of PepsiCo worth $1,239,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
