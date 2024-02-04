Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.33 Billion Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,772,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,331,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $245.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $246.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.