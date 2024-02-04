Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.73 Billion Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,220,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,958,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,727,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,320,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,246,000 after purchasing an additional 280,830 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,968,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.