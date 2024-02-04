Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,428,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.10 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.62.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

