Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 227.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,226,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,116,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,465,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.