Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 208,947 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208,947 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.40% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,673,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Shares of LOW opened at $219.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

