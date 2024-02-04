Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 349,743 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,594,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349,743 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Union Pacific worth $2,157,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

UNP opened at $248.33 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $249.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average of $223.87. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

