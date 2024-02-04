Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 445,816 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,519,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445,816 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.64% of Eaton worth $3,096,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $270.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.16. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $271.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

