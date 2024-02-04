Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 49,327 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.51% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,353,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $424.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

