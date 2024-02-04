Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 71,702 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.59% of Synopsys worth $1,107,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $552.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $347.97 and a one year high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

