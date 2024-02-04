Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $460.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.69 and its 200-day moving average is $407.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

