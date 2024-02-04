Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $504.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $452.00 to $504.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $471.85.

MA stock opened at $460.58 on Thursday.

MA stock opened at $460.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.82. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.



The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.



In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.



Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.





Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.



