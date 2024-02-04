Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $39.00 at Citigroup

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Get Match Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 2.2 %

MTCH opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.