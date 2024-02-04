Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Matthews International Trading Down 7.5 %

Matthews International stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $941.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Matthews International by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Matthews International by 15,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

