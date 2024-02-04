MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut MaxLinear from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

