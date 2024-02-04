McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $297.05 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.38.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.