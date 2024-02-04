McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.77.

NYSE:MCD opened at $297.05 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.38.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

